Zelenskyy, together with Syrsky and Hnatov, arrive in Donetsk region

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Donetsk region on Wednesday together with Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky and newly appointed Commander of the Joint Forces Andriy Hnatov.

"Donetsk region. Together with our soldiers, together with Commander-in-Chief Syrsky and new commander of the Joint Forces, General Hnatov … Together with the commander-in-chief, we heard reports directly from the positions," the President said in a video message.

Zelenskyy introduced Brigadier General Hnatov to all those responsible for defense in Donetsk region.

According to the President, “he is a young man, but his knowledge of the frontline and experience are exactly what is needed. General Hnatov's task is clear – to destroy the occupier and, very importantly, to save as many lives of our warriors as possible.”

The President also held a detailed meeting in the region on security and support for people. “Ensuring the essentials of life such as water, social issues, evacuation, assistance for defense, and the restoration of housing. I am grateful to everyone who is truly giving their all to ensure our Donetsk region stands firm,” he said, adding that he also met with soldiers of the 110th and 47th brigades and combat medics.

As Zelenskyy stressed, there will be a separate conversation in Kyiv, particularly with officials “who must be here and in other areas near the frontline – in difficult communities where people need immediate solutions.”

“Solutions that simply cannot be seen from Kyiv. I was surprised to learn that some relevant officials have not been here for six months or more. There will be a serious conversation, and I will draw appropriate conclusions regarding them,” he summed up.