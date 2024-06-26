Facts

11:24 26.06.2024

Zelenskyy, together with Syrsky and Hnatov, arrive in Donetsk region

2 min read
Zelenskyy, together with Syrsky and Hnatov, arrive in Donetsk region
Photo: Website of the President of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Donetsk region on Wednesday together with Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky and newly appointed Commander of the Joint Forces Andriy Hnatov.

"Donetsk region. Together with our soldiers, together with Commander-in-Chief Syrsky and new commander of the Joint Forces, General Hnatov … Together with the commander-in-chief, we heard reports directly from the positions," the President said in a video message.

Zelenskyy introduced Brigadier General Hnatov to all those responsible for defense in Donetsk region.

According to the President, “he is a young man, but his knowledge of the frontline and experience are exactly what is needed. General Hnatov's task is clear – to destroy the occupier and, very importantly, to save as many lives of our warriors as possible.”

The President also held a detailed meeting in the region on security and support for people. “Ensuring the essentials of life such as water, social issues, evacuation, assistance for defense, and the restoration of housing. I am grateful to everyone who is truly giving their all to ensure our Donetsk region stands firm,” he said, adding that he also met with soldiers of the 110th and 47th brigades and combat medics.

As Zelenskyy stressed, there will be a separate conversation in Kyiv, particularly with officials “who must be here and in other areas near the frontline – in difficult communities where people need immediate solutions.”

“Solutions that simply cannot be seen from Kyiv. I was surprised to learn that some relevant officials have not been here for six months or more. There will be a serious conversation, and I will draw appropriate conclusions regarding them,” he summed up.

Tags: #donetsk_region #zelenskyy #syrsky

MORE ABOUT

09:59 26.06.2024
Zelenskyy: Guyana joins communique of Peace Summit

Zelenskyy: Guyana joins communique of Peace Summit

09:57 26.06.2024
Zelenskyy signs decree on dismissal of Borzov from post of head of Vinnytsia region

Zelenskyy signs decree on dismissal of Borzov from post of head of Vinnytsia region

09:46 26.06.2024
Zelenskyy: 90 more Ukrainians return home from Russian captivity

Zelenskyy: 90 more Ukrainians return home from Russian captivity

09:36 26.06.2024
Zelenskyy: We will definitely implement everything necessary to create Agreement on Ukraine's accession to EU

Zelenskyy: We will definitely implement everything necessary to create Agreement on Ukraine's accession to EU

18:04 25.06.2024
Zelenskyy: Our negotiations on accession to EU started; issue is technical work, adaptation of our system to EU, political will of Europe

Zelenskyy: Our negotiations on accession to EU started; issue is technical work, adaptation of our system to EU, political will of Europe

16:22 25.06.2024
Zelenskyy invites Swedish govt, businesses to take patronage over reconstruction war-affected region of Ukraine

Zelenskyy invites Swedish govt, businesses to take patronage over reconstruction war-affected region of Ukraine

15:58 25.06.2024
Zelenskyy discusses with President of German Bundesrat results of Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin

Zelenskyy discusses with President of German Bundesrat results of Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin

15:36 25.06.2024
Zelenskyy: Today marks start of our membership in EU

Zelenskyy: Today marks start of our membership in EU

10:33 25.06.2024
Zelenskyy extends sanctions against Firtash, Fuks, heads of Gazprom, VTB and other Russian businessmen for another 10 years

Zelenskyy extends sanctions against Firtash, Fuks, heads of Gazprom, VTB and other Russian businessmen for another 10 years

19:01 24.06.2024
Zelenskyy congratulates SBU's Special Operations Center 'A' on 30th anniversary

Zelenskyy congratulates SBU's Special Operations Center 'A' on 30th anniversary

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Guyana joins communique of Peace Summit

Zelenskyy signs decree on dismissal of Borzov from post of head of Vinnytsia region

Zelenskyy: 90 more Ukrainians return home from Russian captivity

Zelenskyy: We will definitely implement everything necessary to create Agreement on Ukraine's accession to EU

ECHR unanimously recognizes application of Russian legislation in occupied Crimea as illegal – judgment

LATEST

ECHR unanimously recognizes application of Russian legislation in occupied Crimea as illegal – judgment

Cabinet approves plan for ensuring livelihoods in front-line territories

FM of Belgian Presidency of EU: June 25 to go down in EU history

Govt instructs to check individuals, legal entities in state register of sanctions when applying for state registration, deregistration of vehicles

European Commissioner Várhelyi: Next EU enlargement could be by 2030, but which candidate country to be invited depends on it

Already 500 bookstores registered on interactive map of Ukraine's book ecosystem – UBI

EU Council authorizes signing of security commitment between Ukraine, EU

Ukraine expects from NATO Summit progress towards Alliance membership – Stefanchuk

European Commissioner Várhelyi: We're ready to start screening in Ukraine in coming weeks

After de-occupation, Crimea and entire Ukraine to become part of large European nation Tasheva

AD
AD
AD
AD