Govt instructs to check individuals, legal entities in state register of sanctions when applying for state registration, deregistration of vehicles

The Cabinet of Ministers has instructed to check individuals and legal entities in the state sanctions register when applying for state registration and deregistration of vehicles.

According to Taras Melnychuk, the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, the decision was made at a government meeting on Tuesday.

Specifically, changes have been made to the procedure for state registration (re-registration) and deregistration of cars, buses, as well as self-propelled machines constructed on car chassis, motorcycles of all types, brands, and models, trailers, semi-trailers, motor carriages, other equivalent vehicles, and mopeds to bring it in line with the law "On Sanctions."

Thus, it is mandatory to check information about individuals applying to the Ministry of Internal Affairs service centers for relevant services in the state sanctions register.

It is determined that if sanctions are applied to individuals or legal entities applying for state registration (re-registration) or deregistration of vehicles, the authorized person of the Ministry of Internal Affairs service center will refuse to carry out such actions if it will lead to a violation of the restrictions (prohibitions) imposed by the corresponding type of sanction.