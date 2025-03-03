Economy

19:29 03.03.2025

Tax Service proposes to Cabinet, Finance Ministry to reduce number of blocking invoices, simplify procedure for their registration

4 min read
Tax Service proposes to Cabinet, Finance Ministry to reduce number of blocking invoices, simplify procedure for their registration

The State Tax Service of Ukraine has proposed to the Ministry of Finance changes to the mechanism for suspending the registration of tax invoices, which are proposed to reduce the number of blocking invoices and simplify the registration procedure, the Tax Service's press service said on Monday.

It is noted that, according to Head of the department Ruslan Kravchenko, the agency has already submitted its proposals to the Ministry of Finance regarding changes to Government Resolution No. 1165.

"We are improving the work of the Risk assessment criteria monitoring system. This includes reducing the number of blocked tax invoices, simplifying the registration procedure, increasing the efficiency of automated monitoring, and minimizing administrative pressure. Six key changes. We predict that they will reduce the number of blocked invoices. But it will be easier for those who work transparently. Schemes and tax evasion will not pass," Kravchenko said on Facebook.

As explained by the State Tax Service, the changes propose to increase the limits for unconditional registration of invoices: the maximum supply volume will increase to UAH 1 million, and for one counterparty to UAH 100,000, the condition regarding the number of payers for which a manager can hold a similar position has been changed (currently three, five are planned). Transactions with small amounts (up to UAH 10,000) are proposed to be registered without delay in the State Tax Service, this limit is currently UAH 5,000. The limit on the total volume of such transactions this month will be increased to UAH 3 million (currently UAH 500,000).

The changes may also simplify the verification of tax invoices for entrepreneurs who work in areas with a potential threat of hostilities, but where there is currently no active fighting. It is also planned to process invoices with export transactions faster if their codes match the codes in the taxpayer's data table and he is not considered risky.

In addition, less bureaucracy is provided after excluding taxpayers from the list of risky ones, because invoices will be subject to automatic registration if the company has a positive tax history and meets other specified conditions.

The mechanism for automatically taking into account taxpayer data tables has been additionally improved - reducing the need to submit documents for taking the table into account.

Regarding changes to certain indicators of positive tax history, the State Tax Service proposes to provide this opportunity to a larger number of enterprises. In particular, the limits on the volume of transactions have been increased from UAH 1 million to UAH 3 million, per counterparty from UAH 100,000 to UAH 500,000, and the condition regarding the number of payers at which a manager can hold a similar position has been changed (currently three, planned to be five).

The proposals submitted to the Finance Ministry also provide for a change in the risk criteria for transactions regarding the calculation of adjustments to tax liabilities when returning goods from a VAT defaulter, namely, submitting such an adjustment calculation within 90 days will not be considered a risk (currently 30). It is expected that this will reduce the likelihood of blocking the calculation of adjustments when returning goods from a defaulter.

"I hope that the proposed changes will be supported by the Ministry of Finance and the Cabinet. I am constantly in touch with business. In all the regions where I have been, almost every second question from entrepreneurs concerns shortcomings in the work of the State Tax Service," Kravchenko said.

The State Tax Service head recalled that 29 centers have been organized in the regions, where tax officials provide maximum assistance to entrepreneurs in matters related to the suspension of invoices and removal from the category of risky ones. In February, the rate of blocked invoices was almost halved to 0.39%, and since the beginning of the year, 9,300 business entities have been removed from the risky ones.

As reported, on December 31, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed the former head of Kyiv Regional Administration Ruslan Kravchenko as the head of the State Tax Service.

Tags: #sts #registration #changes

MORE ABOUT

20:10 26.11.2024
Automatic registration of property rights to commissioned real estate facilities started in Ukraine

Automatic registration of property rights to commissioned real estate facilities started in Ukraine

16:49 19.08.2024
EBA proposes to introduce differentiated attitude to blocking tax invoices for exporters of agri products

EBA proposes to introduce differentiated attitude to blocking tax invoices for exporters of agri products

19:13 15.07.2024
Zelenskyy introduces AFU Special Forces commander Trepak, Security Department's head Morozov to Commander-in-Chief HQ – decree

Zelenskyy introduces AFU Special Forces commander Trepak, Security Department's head Morozov to Commander-in-Chief HQ – decree

20:23 25.06.2024
Govt instructs to check individuals, legal entities in state register of sanctions when applying for state registration, deregistration of vehicles

Govt instructs to check individuals, legal entities in state register of sanctions when applying for state registration, deregistration of vehicles

19:51 29.03.2024
Iryna Mudra, Olena Kovalska appointed dpty heads of President’s Office

Iryna Mudra, Olena Kovalska appointed dpty heads of President’s Office

19:54 16.01.2024
Incorrectly registered land plots to be recognized as ownerless from 2025 and transferred to communities

Incorrectly registered land plots to be recognized as ownerless from 2025 and transferred to communities

10:42 23.11.2023
Zelenskyy changes composition of Supreme Commander-in-Chief HQ

Zelenskyy changes composition of Supreme Commander-in-Chief HQ

20:01 05.09.2023
Ukrainians in Aug register largest number of imported used foreign cars in one year without benefits

Ukrainians in Aug register largest number of imported used foreign cars in one year without benefits

19:12 17.03.2023
Naftogaz on Friday reshuffles management in Kryvorizhgaz, RGC to prove its unlawfulness in courts

Naftogaz on Friday reshuffles management in Kryvorizhgaz, RGC to prove its unlawfulness in courts

16:00 17.03.2023
Naftogaz reshuffling management at Kharkivmiskgaz, RGC calls it another illegal takeover

Naftogaz reshuffling management at Kharkivmiskgaz, RGC calls it another illegal takeover

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian securities roller coaster continues: WSE stocks plunge 6-15%, eurobonds drop 4-5%

Ukraine, IMF reach staff-level agreement on EFF Seventh Review

Estimate of Ukraine's recovery needs increased from $486 bln to $524 bln - World Bank

Ukraine loses 10 GW of power capacity during war, of which 5 GW restored – Energy Minister

IMF mission begins 7th review of Extended Fund Facility in Kyiv

LATEST

In 2024, PrivatBank maintains its leading position in number of issued cards, while A-Bank, FUIB, and monobank lead in growth rate

Ukrainian delegation conducts second trade policy review at WTO - Ministry of Economy

Official hryvnia to US dollar exchange rate strengthens by another 8 kopecks on Feb 28

Ukrainian securities roller coaster continues: WSE stocks plunge 6-15%, eurobonds drop 4-5%

Around 70 mln tonnes of grain exported via Ukrainian maritime corridor

Ukrainian railway operator to establish Locomotive Company to manage existing depots

Ukraine, IMF reach staff-level agreement on EFF seventh review

Italy to contribute EUR13 mln to Ukraine Energy Support Fund

Ukraine, IMF reach staff-level agreement on EFF Seventh Review

Ukraine's grain exports in Feb lag by 2 mln tonnes y-o-y – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

AD