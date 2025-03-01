Facts

11:52 01.03.2025

Ukraine open to checking spending of American aid - Zelenskyy

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Ukraine has repeatedly shared information with the United States on the use of the military and financial aid provided, but continues to be open in this regard and is ready to provide the necessary information, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"It is very open, it is digitized. And please, if someone wants to check it again, we are very, very open to it," he said in an interview with FoxNews on Saturday night.

Zelenskyy recalled that a total of $183 billion was allocated, of which Ukraine actually received $100 billion over three years, and the rest "on paper and in documents." He specified that of the amount received, $67 billion came as weapons that crossed the border, were checked and recorded, and $31.5 billion was direct financial support for the budget.

As reported, US President Donald Trump estimates the US support provided to Ukraine at $300-350 billion.

After Zelenskyy's dispute with Trump and US Vice President J.D. Vance at the White House on Friday, the head of the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Elon Musk, wrote on the X social network, "Time to find out what really happened to the hundreds of billions of dollars sent to Ukraine…"

