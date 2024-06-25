Already 500 bookstores registered on interactive map of Ukraine's book ecosystem – UBI

There are now 500 bookstores registered on the interactive book ecosystem map of the Ukrainian Book Institute (UBI).

"Recently, we added the 500th bookstore to our interactive map... We remind you that the interactive book ecosystem map is a convenient and useful tool created by the Ukrainian Book Institute team to promote reading and bring books closer to Ukrainian readers," said the institute's press service.

The UBI constantly updates the data on the map and asks for information about new bookstores to be sent to them.

One can view the map at the following link: https://ubi.org.ua/uk/activity/interaktivna-mapa-knizhkovo-ekosistemi.