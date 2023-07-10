NATO allies reach consensus n removing MAP from Ukraine's path to membership – Kuleba

After intense negotiations, NATO allies have reached a consensus on removing the NATO Membership Action Plan (MAP) from Ukraine's path to membership in the Alliance, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"Following intensive talks, NATO allies have reached consensus on removing MAP from Ukraine's path to membership. I welcome this long-awaited decision that shortens our path to NATO. It is also the best moment to offer clarity on the invitation to Ukraine to become member," Kuleba said on Twitter on Monday.