13:35 22.11.2021

Poroshenko urges to grant Ukraine MAP at NATO summit in June 2022

Fifth President of Ukraine, leader of the European Solidarity Party Petro Poroshenko, speaking at the International Security Conference in Halifax (Canada), called for the submission of the NATO Membership Action Plan (MAP) to Ukraine at the next summit of the North Atlantic Alliance in June 2022.

"What does Ukraine need from the free world? From the U.S., Canada, our partners? First of all, we need to have a clear vision of the prospects for NATO membership. In June next year, at the next NATO summit, the MAP should be adopted. This is both a carrot and a stick. This is a very great opportunity to strengthen both European and world security," the press service of European Solidarity quotes Poroshenko.

