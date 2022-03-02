Retail chains develop all-Ukrainian map of grocery stores – Minister Leschenko

A team of employees from several Ukrainian retail chains, together with the Ministry of Digital Transformation, developed and launched an online map of grocery stores in the country with information about the status and time schedule of their work.

The Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Roman Leschenko wrote about this on Facebook on Wednesday.

"As of March 1, 2022, the map displays information about ATB, KOLO, Silpo, Fora, Novus, Varus, Rukavychka and ECO-market stores. The online resource will be regularly updated on an ongoing basis and add new retail chains and separate stores. The date and time of updating information on a particular store are indicated in the appropriate fields," the minister wrote in a message.

He clarified that the map of grocery stores indicates the name of the store/retail chain, the opening hours of specific stores in different cities and their addresses, as well as the status of the outlets.

Leschenko called on all retail chains and grocery outlets to join this initiative.