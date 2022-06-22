Press Conferences

16:26 22.06.2022

Digital tool Map of Destruction publishes data on 1,500 objects affected by war in Ukraine

3 min read

KYIV. June 22 (Interfax-Ukraine) – NGO Anti-Corruption Headquarters presented a digital tool Map of Destruction, it currently contains data on 1,500 objects, Board Chairman of Anti-Corruption Headquarters Serhiy Mytkalyk said during a press conference "Map of Destruction - we will help rebuild Ukraine" at Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday.

"Analysts of the headquarters from the first days of the war have been adding photographs of destroyed or damaged civilian objects: houses, schools, churches, stadiums, etc. The headquarters finds and adds such photos manually, indicating the exact address, coordinates, links to publications in the media. There are already 1,500 destroyed objects on our map. A meter has been installed on the site, and it has not stopped for a day," Mytkalyk said.

The head of the organization noted that the number of objects on the map is very far from the actual amount of destruction, but the authors of the project did not set a goal to cover absolutely all houses and structures, but to bring in the most emotional, vivid examples. The publication of data does not pose a threat to the security of the country – for each of the objects, permission has been received from the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"Our map is unique: unlike other similar resources, it contains a photo of the building for 'denazification.' But the main task is not just fixing and assessing the damage, but helping raise funds for restoration," Mytkalyk said.

According to him, experts from the Kyiv School of Economics, the Russia will Pay project, and the government are involved in economic calculations. To raise funds, the Anti-Corruption Headquarters uses the United24 platform, initiated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The site lists the accounts of this platform, where they ask to transfer funds.

At the same time, it is indicated that the Map of Destruction is primarily aimed at foreign users. "It's hard to impress the British, the French or the German people with the amount of destruction. But they can go to the site and see what the 'Russian world' brought with it: what was 'before' and what was left 'after.' A photo of a destroyed house in which someone's life was cut short, better than any statistics, can push people to transfer funds in support of Ukraine," Mytkalyk said.

He added that today, thanks to United24, $54 million has been collected, however, according to him, according to a published report, "not a single hryvnia has been directed to the restoration of the country from these funds, people are still choosing two more relevant positions: the army and healthcare."

The expert is convinced that in the long term the photographs from the map will be used in The Hague as evidence of Russia's war crimes against Ukraine. And after the end of the war, the Map of Destruction will be synchronized with the Map of Reconstruction.

"It's unfortunate to admit it during the war, but corruption in Ukraine has not yet been overcome, so we will closely monitor the restoration using our tool Map of Reconstruction, which allows you to track the use of budget funds," Mytkalyk said.

The project is implemented with the support of the International Renaissance Foundation.

Tags: #conference #map #destruction

MORE ABOUT

19:10 22.06.2022
Register of Destruction will be launched in July - Deputy Minister of Infrastructure

Register of Destruction will be launched in July - Deputy Minister of Infrastructure

16:43 20.06.2022
Switzerland to hold conference on restoration of Ukraine in July

Switzerland to hold conference on restoration of Ukraine in July

10:38 17.06.2022
Reproductive system injuries account for up to 5-6% of wounded military personnel - experts

Reproductive system injuries account for up to 5-6% of wounded military personnel - experts

10:27 17.06.2022
Cost of housing construction under 'Biden' project will be $750/sq m - Academy of Construction

Cost of housing construction under 'Biden' project will be $750/sq m - Academy of Construction

09:19 16.06.2022
UK, Denmark announce special donor conference on Ukraine in August – Zelensky

UK, Denmark announce special donor conference on Ukraine in August – Zelensky

13:45 08.06.2022
Megabank's receipts in correspondent account since start of war reach UAH 1.2 bln

Megabank's receipts in correspondent account since start of war reach UAH 1.2 bln

13:32 08.06.2022
About UAH 500 mln of UEM funds blocked in Megabank's settlement accounts may disrupt modernization of Dnipro HPP - Subotin

About UAH 500 mln of UEM funds blocked in Megabank's settlement accounts may disrupt modernization of Dnipro HPP - Subotin

16:24 30.05.2022
MHP Charitable Foundation will allocate UAH 3.5 mln for grants to small businesses in 11 regions of Ukraine

MHP Charitable Foundation will allocate UAH 3.5 mln for grants to small businesses in 11 regions of Ukraine

15:17 30.05.2022
Ukraine should reduce tax burden on payroll to 10% instead of cutting corporate taxes – opinion

Ukraine should reduce tax burden on payroll to 10% instead of cutting corporate taxes – opinion

17:48 26.05.2022
IT campus planned to be built in Lviv region on 8 ha

IT campus planned to be built in Lviv region on 8 ha

AD

HOT NEWS

Putin will not be able to take over Ukraine, no matter how many troops he sends – Russian prisoner of war

LATEST

Mobile hospitals can temporarily replace destroyed ones – opinion

KNUCA to prepare bachelors under reduced three-year program

Fund for Reconstruction, Development of Ukraine plans to create rehabilitation center for civilians, military persons in country's west

Ukraine's Construction Academy offers format of 8-apartment buildings for rapid housing construction

Ukrainian volunteers face problem of bringing humanitarian aid into country – experts

Land cultivation by owner instead of leasing can lead Ukraine out of current dead-end model of land relations - expert

Top managers of Kyiv-based plant Rosinka ask authorities to resolve its legal conflict with Sberbank

There are many people who want to join Freedom of Russia Legion – Legion rep

Putin will not be able to take over Ukraine, no matter how many troops he sends – Russian prisoner of war

Info about future hostilities in Ukraine brought to attention of soldiers by Russian command back in Jan 2022 – captured Russian pilot

AD
AD
AD
AD