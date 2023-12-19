Facts

19:35 19.12.2023

Interactive map of shelters to appear in Diia – PM

1 min read

An interactive map of shelters will appear in Diia, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"We are adopting a resolution clarifying the requirements for the arrangement of protective structures for civil protection. These are standards of pedestrian accessibility, clear accounting of shelters by the state, communities and enterprises, accumulation of data in the information system for which the State Emergency Service is responsible and which is integrated with other public registers," Shmyhal said at government meeting on Tuesday.

The prime minister said that all information about the shelters will be available through Diia in the form of an interactive map.

"Every Ukrainian will be able to assess the condition of the shelter, send a complaint or submit a proposal. A similar system is already operating at the Points of Invincibility (help stations that serves food, drinks, warmth), he added.

Tags: #map #diia #shelters

