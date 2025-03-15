Waltz on talks in Jeddah: At one point we even broke map and started drawing on it on how we’re going to end this war

Talks between Ukrainian and American delegations in Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) on Tuesday included a discussion of the demarcation line where the Ukrainian-Russian war should end, said a participant in the talks, White House National Security Advisor Mike Waltz.

“They [the Ukrainian delegation] were very forthcoming. We had very good conversations. At one point we even broke a map and started drawing on it on how we’re going to end this war,” Waltz said on Fox News on Friday.

According to him, “the Ukrainians agreed that they need to move to a ceasefire. All sided need to move to a ceasefire.”

“Of course, both sides are going to have their demands. Of course, both sides are going to have to make some compromises and show up diplomacy,” Waltz said.