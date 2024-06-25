Facts

20:02 25.06.2024

Ukraine expects from NATO Summit progress towards Alliance membership – Stefanchuk

2 min read
Ukraine expects from NATO Summit progress towards Alliance membership – Stefanchuk

Ukraine expects from the NATO Summit in Washington progress towards membership in the North Atlantic Alliance, Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk has said.

"Ukraine's expectation from the upcoming Summit is, first of all, progress towards NATO membership. We also expect a decision regarding the gradual integration of Ukraine into the NATO defense planning process as a future ally," he said on Facebook, talking about a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Interparliamentary Council in Kyiv on Tuesday.

According to Stefanchuk, during the meeting, he also noted the importance of expanding the range of countries with which Ukraine has security agreements. He stressed that these agreements are not an alternative to NATO membership, but will help Ukraine defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Verkhovna Rada Chairman also emphasized that the task of parliamentarians is to use all existing platforms to convey their position to the leaders of the Alliance.

In addition, he noted that Russia is seeking to seize the strategic initiative and break through the front line, so stable military support is a matter of Ukraine's survival.

"Our immediate military needs remain unchanged – air defense systems, a fleet of F-16 combat aircraft, ammunition, long-range artillery, armored vehicles," he said.

Stefanchuk assessed the holding of the meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Interparliamentary Council in Kyiv during the war as "a signal of political support for Ukraine."

Tags: #rada #nato

