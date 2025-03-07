Stefanishyna considers Meloni's initiative to extend NATO Article 5 to Ukraine pragmatic and logical

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine, Minister of Justice of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna considers the initiative of the head of the Italian government Giorgia Meloni to extend Article 5 of NATO to Ukraine without granting the country membership in the military alliance to be pragmatic and logical.

"The initiative of Italian Prime Minister Meloni is very pragmatic since Article 5 of the Washington Treaty on NATO has a specific infrastructure. There is the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, there is NATO, there is the European Command of the North Atlantic Alliance - there is a full-fledged infrastructure that has been formed to ensure the implementation of the terms of the treaty, including in the event of the application of Article 5," Meloni said on the national telethon on Friday.

The Deputy Prime Minister emphasized that Meloni’s proposal seems absolutely logical, since in combination with decisions regarding the European presence in Ukraine, the most logical thing would be to apply Article 5.

"Of course, if such an initiative is considered, if there is no consensus on its application, there will be a similar format that will not be under the NATO umbrella. This is not a critical position, but, in my opinion, her proposal is absolutely pragmatic, it is not populist or political, it has a very pragmatic background," Stefanishyna added.

As reported, on March 6, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni proposed extending Article 5 of NATO to Ukraine without granting the country membership in the military alliance, since this step would be a "guarantee of stable, long-term, effective security."