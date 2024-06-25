Facts

18:15 25.06.2024

VOLUME OF ELECTRICITY RESTRICTIONS ON WEDNESDAY TO BE BIGGEST FROM 17:00 to 23:00 – UKRENERGO

11:24 22.06.2024
Equipment at Ukrenergo facilities in Zaporizhia, Lviv regions damaged in Russian attack, power engineers suffered

11:45 18.06.2024
Some 473 settlements remain without electricity in Ukraine - Ukrenergo

19:08 10.06.2024
Hourly electricity outage schedules on Tues to be in effect from 14:00 to 19:00 – Ukrenergo

19:59 22.05.2024
Ukrenergo plans to limit power supply for entire day on Thursday

12:06 18.05.2024
Russian drones attack two energy infrastructure facilities at night - Ukrenergo

17:42 08.05.2024
Ukrenergo will limit industrial consumers, businesses from 18:00 to 23:00, emergency shutdowns for public possible

14:17 08.05.2024
Ukrenergo calls for reasonable consumption of electricity in evening to avoid outage schedules

16:25 24.04.2024
Ukrenergo: In evening, energy supply restrictions will be applied for industrial consumers and businesses in all regions

16:58 18.04.2024
Ukrenergo can apply schedules for limiting industrial consumers amid deficit during spring-summer repair campaign - CEO

19:12 03.04.2024
ENTSO-E approves accession of Ukrenergo to European ITC mechanism from July 1 – CEO

