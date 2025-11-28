Ukrenergo cuts total duration of restrictions in most regions over past few days

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/minenergoUkraine

Thanks to the emergency restoration work already carried out, the total duration of forced power outages in most regions over the past few days has been significantly reduced.

"Emergency restoration work is ongoing in all regions affected by Russian shelling," NPC Ukrenergo reported on Friday.

The system operator confirmed the continuation of round-the-clock hourly outages on November 28, similar to the previous two days, ranging from 0.5 to 2.5 shifts. Accordingly, power limitation schedules are in effect for industrial consumers from 00:00 to 23:59.

According to the Chairman of the Ukrenergo Board, Vitaliy Zaшchenko, the recent decrease in power outages is due to high recovery rates and the availability of backup equipment.

Meanwhile, Rafael Mariano Grossi, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), stated that this week's electricity production at the three operating Ukrainian nuclear power plants (NPPs)—Khmelnytsky, Rivne, and South Ukraine—has largely returned to normal following last week's military attacks on the power grid.