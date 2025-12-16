Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
09:57 16.12.2025

Ukraine, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania to launch first monthly import auctions in Jan 2026 for 804 MW

2 min read
Ukraine, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania to launch first monthly import auctions in Jan 2026 for 804 MW
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/minenergoUkraine

Transmission system operators (TSOs) of Ukraine, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania launched on Monday the first monthly auctions for the allocation of interstate crossing capacity, NPC Ukrenergo reported.

The auctions will be held from December 15 to December 17 on the Joint Allocation Office (JAO) platform, with delivery scheduled for January 2026. The final results of the auctions will be announced on December 23. According to the JAO website, the crossing capacity from Hungary is 460 MW, while the crossing capacity from Romania and Slovakia is 172 MW each. No crossing capacity is offered from Ukraine.

"Long-term auctions for the allocation of interstate crossing capacity will definitely benefit the Ukrainian electricity market. In the context of massive Russian attacks on our energy system, we really need confidence in the stable electricity imports every month," said Vitaliy Zaichenko, Ukrenergo's Chairman of the Board, in a company message on Telegram.

"We are grateful to our partners from ENTSO-E and the JAO auction platform, as well as to our colleagues from the energy system operators in neighboring EU countries, for their effective cooperation. We hope it continues and that annual auctions will be introduced in the future," Zaichenko noted.

According to the company, such auctions were made possible through cooperation with the TSOs of neighboring countries and with the support of ENTSO-E, the European Network of Transmission System Operators. Work on long-term allocation rules for the EU's external borders has been ongoing for the past two years.

"After these rules were approved by the national regulators of Ukraine, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania, free capacity at cross-border crossings could be allocated through monthly long-term auctions. For Ukraine, this means the possibility of more effective price forecasting and, in the future, reduced costs for imported electricity," explained Ukrenergo.

As noted in the message, monthly auctions contribute to the closer integration of the Ukrainian and European energy markets, ensuring the stability of Ukraine's unified energy system.

Tags: #ukrenergo

MORE ABOUT

15:34 09.12.2025
Ukrenergo implements emergency power outages in most regions

Ukrenergo implements emergency power outages in most regions

11:16 28.11.2025
Ukrenergo cuts total duration of restrictions in most regions over past few days

Ukrenergo cuts total duration of restrictions in most regions over past few days

11:42 27.11.2025
Ukrenergo reports additional power outages after Russian attacks

Ukrenergo reports additional power outages after Russian attacks

11:40 26.11.2025
Ukrenergo cuts power in three regions after Russian attack

Ukrenergo cuts power in three regions after Russian attack

09:48 25.11.2025
Ukrenergo introduces emergency power outages in Kyiv – officials

Ukrenergo introduces emergency power outages in Kyiv – officials

18:38 05.11.2025
Ukrenergo secures over one-third of transformers with concrete shelters, ensuring sufficient capacity – ex-head

Ukrenergo secures over one-third of transformers with concrete shelters, ensuring sufficient capacity – ex-head

11:57 04.11.2025
Ukrenergo increases energy consumption restrictions on Tues

Ukrenergo increases energy consumption restrictions on Tues

21:06 28.10.2025
Ukrenergo builds up emergency equipment reserve three times above standard levels

Ukrenergo builds up emergency equipment reserve three times above standard levels

14:16 28.10.2025
Ukrenergo aims to boost interconnector capacity and electricity imports

Ukrenergo aims to boost interconnector capacity and electricity imports

10:50 21.10.2025
Ukrenergo faces funding shortfall in transmission tariff for paying private solar producers since Aug 2025

Ukrenergo faces funding shortfall in transmission tariff for paying private solar producers since Aug 2025

HOT NEWS

Ministry of Economy estimates Ukraine's GDP growth in Nov at 5.3% vs 2.3% in Oct

Ukraine's National Bank predictably keeps key policy rate at 15.5%

GDP growth in Ukraine in Q3-2025 accelerates to 2.1% - statistics

Govt allows companies with state share of over 50% to import electricity

Ukraine reaches agreement on restructuring GDP warrants with their holders

LATEST

Over 162 mln tonnes of cargo transported via Ukrainian maritime corridor – Kuleba

Ukraine increases imports of telephones, telegraphs by 28% in 11M

Ukraine increases imports of electric generators by 3.2 times, batteries by 52% in 11M

EU freezes Russian assets indefinitely

AMCU asked to oblige ARMA to eliminate discriminatory requirements in competition for IDS Ukraine assets

Export of dairy products up by almost 9% in 10M – Vysotsky

Ministry of Economy estimates Ukraine's GDP growth in Nov at 5.3% vs 2.3% in Oct

Ukraine's National Bank predictably keeps key policy rate at 15.5%

Ukraine's State Service of Geology and Subsoil sells Ostrovska oil-and-gas block to GBL-1

More than 940 companies have repatriated 'new' dividends, $23 mln withdrawn under investment limit – National Bank governor

AD
AD