Ukrenergo officials suspected of seizing electricity without actual payment - PGO

Three officials of the National Power Company (NPC) Ukrenergo have been charged with misappropriation of electricity without actual payment, which resulted in UAH 168 million in losses, the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) reports.

"The investigation established that officials of the industrial enterprise initiated the conclusion of an electricity supply agreement with a controlled supplier, while actually not intending to pay for the consumed volumes," the PGO said on Telegram on Monday.

At the same time, the electricity supplier, according to the investigation, did not purchase electricity in the prescribed manner, but received it at the expense of imbalances formed by the transmission system operator. Mandatory payments for imbalances were not made.

An official of Ukrenergo", holding a management position and having the authority to administer settlements in the electricity market, deliberately failed to take the response measures provided for by law.

"As a result, according to the investigation, more than 82,000 MWh of electricity were released without reason, the total cost of which is over UAH 168 million, which caused material damage to Ukrenergo and led to serious consequences," the message says.

The director of the commercial enterprise and the former director of the electricity supplier are charged with embezzlement of funds of Ukrenergo" (Part 5, Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The responsible official Ukrenergo was charged with abuse of office for the purpose of obtaining unlawful benefit for another legal entity (Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). According to the investigation, the official intentionally did not apply the measures of response provided for by law to the electricity supplier. During searches at the suspects’ residence, draft records and documents of evidentiary value were seized.