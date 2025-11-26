Ukrenergo cuts power in three regions after Russian attack

During the night, the Russian Federation attacked energy facilities in several regions, as a result of which, taking into account the consequences of previous Russian missile and drone strikes, emergency shutdowns were applied in the Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions on the morning of November 26.

"Energy workers have already begun emergency restoration work to return the damaged equipment to operation as soon as possible. Emergency shutdowns will be canceled immediately after the situation in the power system stabilizes," National Power Company (NPC) Ukrenergo reported on Wednesday.

In turn, as Poltavaoblenergo reported, at 9:40 the company received a command from Ukrenergo to apply emergency shutdown schedules. In Sumy region, outages were also introduced.

According to the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, on November 26 the enemy directly attacked the energy infrastructure of the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions.

At the same time, Ukrenergo confirmed preliminary information about the application of hourly outages on November 26, as well as power limitation schedules for industrial consumers and businesses.

"Attention! The situation in the power system may change. Follow the messages on the websites and official pages in social networks of your distribution system operator (oblenergo)," the NPC said.