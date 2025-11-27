Ukrenergo reports additional power outages after Russian attacks

Another attack by the Russian Federation on energy facilities over the past 24 hours has led to local power outages in several regions, National Power Company (NPC) Ukrenergo has said.

Ukrenergo said on Telegram on Thursday morning that regional power repair teams are carrying out restoration work wherever the security situation allows.

Today, consumption restrictions are being imposed in all regions of Ukraine due to previous massive missile and drone attacks: as announced yesterday, hourly outages for the population are in effect for 0.5 to 2.5 shifts, and power restriction schedules for industrial consumers and businesses also remain relevant.

"Thanks to the emergency restoration work already carried out, the total duration of forced power outages in most regions has been reduced," Ukrenergo noted.

According to the system operator, electricity consumption remains consistently high, and its daily maximum on Wednesday, recorded in the evening, was 1.6% higher than the maximum on Tuesday, November 25.