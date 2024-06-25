Facts

17:25 25.06.2024

Stefanishyna admits that Ukraine can complete all procedures for joining EU before 2030

1 min read
Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna suggests that Ukraine may complete all procedures for joining the European Union before 2030.

"This is indeed a historic moment for our country... It has already been agreed that Ukraine will become a member of the European Union, and we can complete everything before 2030. We are confident that Ukraine can achieve this sooner," Stefanishyna told journalists before the first Ukraine-EU intergovernmental conference on Tuesday in Luxembourg.

She said that after the start of the negotiation process, a bilateral screening process will begin, which will continue at least until the end of the year. After that, it will be possible to open the next chapters of negotiations to make the first decisions by 2025.

According to her, Ukraine has experience in balancing different dialogues with various participants in the process and making political decisions needed by Ukraine.

"I don't think Hungary's presidency of the European Union will be an obstacle," she added.

Tags: #european_union #stefanishyna

