Zelenskyy discusses with President of German Bundesrat results of Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of the German Bundesrat Manuela Schwesig, who is also the Minister-President of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, in Kyiv to discuss the specific results of the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC 2024), which took place in Berlin on June 11-12.

The work of a number of international alliances began during the event to contribute to the recovery of Ukraine, the press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine said.

"Many documents, many agreements were concluded both at the state level and at the level of communities in Ukraine and Germany. An important dialogue also took place between business representatives," Zelenskyy said.

In particular, the leaders discussed the results of the joint patronage of the presidents of Ukraine and Germany over Ukrainian and German cities and communities. The interlocutors noted the strengthening of cooperation between the state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern and Chernihiv region.

The head of state also spoke about the situation on the battlefield and the priority needs of Ukrainians against the backdrop of intensifying Russian air attacks. He welcomed Germany's initiative to provide Ukraine with air defense systems and stated that the supply of additional air defense systems is needed as quickly as possible.

As reported, more than 100 agreements on financing projects for the restoration of Ukraine were concluded during the international conference in Berlin.