Facts

10:33 25.06.2024

Zelenskyy extends sanctions against Firtash, Fuks, heads of Gazprom, VTB and other Russian businessmen for another 10 years

2 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy enacted the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine dated June 24, 2024, regarding the extension of sanctions against 390 individuals and 366 legal entities for another 10 years, among them, in particular, Ukrainian businessmen Dmytro Firtash and Pavlo Fuks, as well as many Russian businessmen, including head of the board of Gazprom Alexey Miller, president and head of the board of VTB Bank Andrey Kostin.

Corresponding decree of the head of state No. 376/2024 dated June 24, 2024 on the application, cancellation and amendment of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) was published on his website.

This document also expanded sanctions against Ukrainian businessmen Vadim Novinsky and Vadym Yermolayev (citizen of Cyprus), which were imposed, respectively, in January and December 2023, by the clause “other sanctions that meet the principles of their application established by this law (prohibition of payment dividends or other payments related to corporate rights (ownership of shares, stocks) in favor of the sanctioned person and persons acting on his behalf).”

According to the decision of the National Security and Defense Council, the sanctions provide for the extension of the blocking of assets, restriction of trade operations, partial or complete cessation of the transit of resources, flights and transportation across the territory of Ukraine, cancellation of licenses for carrying out certain types of activities, a ban on participation in privatization, etc.

The list of individuals includes not only businessmen, but also persons such as Igor Bezler, Igor Girkin, Pavel Gubarev, Igor Plotnitsky.

Among legal entities, a number of enterprises in Russia and in the territories of Ukraine occupied by it were subject to the extension of sanctions. In particular, sanctions have been extended against a number of airlines: Russian Helicopters, Gazprom Avia, Red Wings, RusJet Airlines, RusLine Airlines, Transaero Airlines, Yakutia Airlines, Yamal Airlines, etc., scientific and production associations, logistics and energy companies, in particular, Uglerod mining and processing plant, the Second Generating Company of the Wholesale Electricity Market, and Krymenergo.

Tags: #sanctions #zelenskyy

