20:16 24.06.2024

Zelenskyy replaces Commander of AFU Joint Forces, Yuriy Sodol, with Brigadier General Andriy Hnatov

Following a meeting with the military leadership, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy decided to replace commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Yuriy Sodol, with Brigadier General Andriy Hnatov, as he stated in an evening video message.

“There was a morning meeting with the military. The Commander-in-Chief, the Chief of the General Staff, and the Minister of Defense were present. We discussed the situation in key areas … We also discussed personnel issues within the Armed Forces of Ukraine. I decided to replace the Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Yuriy Sodol, with Brigadier General Andriy Hnatov,” Zelenskyy said.

Also, as he reported at the end of the meeting, the greatest attention is now being paid to the situation in Donbas and the supply of everything necessary to the Defense Forces.

“There was also a report today on the aftermath of the Russian missile strikes on Pokrovsk. Dozens of people were injured, including three children. Four people were killed. My condolences to their families and loved ones. We will definitely retaliate against this Russian attack, and our response will be totally fair,” the President stated.

As reported, chief of Staff of the Azov National Guard Brigade, Bohdan Krotevych, appealed to the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) to conduct an investigation against commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Yuriy Sodol.

"I wrote a letter to the SBI with a call to launch an investigation against one military general who, in my opinion, has killed more Ukrainian soldiers than any Russian general," he said on the Telegram channel Monday.

"As for the conditions in which brigades are fighting today, I will say this – this is unrealistic heroism shown, primarily, by soldiers, platoon commanders, companies, battalions, and brigades. And their heroism is in holding back the enemy not due to, but in spite of," he said.

The SBI has officially confirmed to the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency the fact of receiving such an appeal. "We received it yesterday. Investigators have taken it to work," its press service said.

