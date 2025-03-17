President signs law on sending AFU units to other countries during the war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a law on sending Ukrainian Armed Forces units to other countries during the war, the Verkhovna Rada reported on its website.

According to the information posted on the website, the law with the signature of the head of state returned to parliament on Monday.

As reported, on February 25, the Verkhovna Rada re-adopted the law (No. 12378) on amendments to some laws regarding certain issues of sending units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to other states during the period of martial law with the proposals of the president.

After the deputies adopted the law on January 15, the president disagreed with the wording of the new parts of Articles 2 and 7 of the law and proposed excluding them. According to these articles, during the period of martial law, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine may be sent to other states, and the president of Ukraine makes a decision on such a direction, except for cases of using units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the territory of a state carrying out armed aggression against Ukraine, to repel such aggression. Zelenskyy justified his proposals by the fact that these provisions are regulated by the Constitution and other laws.

According to the law, during the period of martial law, formations, military units and subdivisions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in the manner determined by the legislation of Ukraine, may be sent to other states and be located on the territory of these states for the purpose of implementing measures related to ensuring national security and defense, repelling and containing armed aggression against Ukraine, protecting its sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as realizing the right to self-defense in accordance with Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations.