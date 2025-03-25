Interfax-Ukraine

20:32 25.03.2025

Witkoff's statements in future could lead to decline in trust in Russian narratives – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sees a positive thing in the fact that US Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff is spreading Russian propaganda messages about Ukraine, because if the Russian side breaks the ceasefire agreements, trust in them and their narratives will be greatly reduced.

"I think there advantages and disadvantages in all of this ... When there is no trust in a person at all, then you don't believe even a single word. And this is what will happen in the relationship - I really believe in this - between the United States and the Russians. As they told Witkoff about the unconditional end of the war, that they want the end of the war, an unconditional ceasefire - everyone already sees that an unconditional ceasefire did not work out. Because the Russians do not want ... And since everyone understands that the United States wants to bring results, and Trump needs the result, and this is fair ... there will be more distrust of the Russians because of this every day," Zelenskyy said during a conversation with journalists on Tuesday.

"I hope, and I really see this hope realistically now, but we'll see that all the Russian narratives - they won't be trusted. That the American side will eventually sort out these narratives, that all of this is a lie," the head of state explained.

At the same time, the president expressed regret regarding Witkoff's statements, noting that "he has many different messages, but these messages very much coincide with the messages of the official Kremlin, and these messages have already been heard more than once."

Tags: #president #propaganda #witkoff

