Interfax-Ukraine

Economy

19:59 17.03.2025

Secretary of Council for Entrepreneurship Support to be advisor to President's Office head, Oschadbank board Dpty Chairman Katsion

1 min read
Secretary of Council for Entrepreneurship Support to be advisor to President's Office head, Oschadbank board Dpty Chairman Katsion

Secretary of the Council for Entrepreneurship Support under martial law under the President of Ukraine will serve Advisor to the President's Office head and Deputy Chairman of the Board of Oschadbank, responsible for corporate business, Yuriy Katsion, a member of this council, President of Biopharma Plasma LLC Kostiantyn Yefymenko said.

"You have all already met Yuriy Katsion, who will become the secretary of the Council for Entrepreneurship Support, that together with the Department of Economics and Social Policy of the President's Office, can evaluate these responses and make decicions," Yefymenko said during the extended meeting of the Dialogue of Government and Business platform on Mondays, broadcasting online.

Before that, he called on business representatives to clearly formulate the issues that need to be addressed and bring them to the Council.

As reported, on February 10, Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak said the Council for Entrepreneurship Support under martial law, which was established a year ago with seven entrepreneurs, would be expanded and planned to create a secretariat to process business proposals.

Tags: #president #business_rada #recognition

MORE ABOUT

20:07 17.03.2025
President signs law on sending AFU units to other countries during the war

President signs law on sending AFU units to other countries during the war

19:58 07.03.2025
Bolton calls US concessions to Kremlin weakness

Bolton calls US concessions to Kremlin weakness

20:35 06.03.2025
Zelenskyy discusses humanitarian demining, energy restoration with new Austrian Chancellor

Zelenskyy discusses humanitarian demining, energy restoration with new Austrian Chancellor

20:17 06.03.2025
Zelenskyy asks EU to speed up developing European financial instrument for Ukraine's resilience, unblock negotiation clusters

Zelenskyy asks EU to speed up developing European financial instrument for Ukraine's resilience, unblock negotiation clusters

20:36 28.02.2025
Trump who he stands with: I'm between two of them, I don't want to speak badly about anyone

Trump who he stands with: I'm between two of them, I don't want to speak badly about anyone

19:49 28.02.2025
Zelenskyy: I think Trump will not stop military support for Ukraine

Zelenskyy: I think Trump will not stop military support for Ukraine

20:45 06.02.2025
Yermak to hold meeting with Holocaust experts to discuss Russia's modern crimes against humanity

Yermak to hold meeting with Holocaust experts to discuss Russia's modern crimes against humanity

20:26 05.02.2025
Zelenskyy, British Foreign Secretary discuss partnership agreement, further support for Ukraine

Zelenskyy, British Foreign Secretary discuss partnership agreement, further support for Ukraine

19:19 08.01.2025
Zelenskyy on Russian strike on Zaporizhia: Pressure on Russia for terror is necessary

Zelenskyy on Russian strike on Zaporizhia: Pressure on Russia for terror is necessary

20:46 27.12.2024
Zelenskyy thanks USA for sanctions against Ivanishvili: He doing everything to hand over Georgia to Putin's control

Zelenskyy thanks USA for sanctions against Ivanishvili: He doing everything to hand over Georgia to Putin's control

HOT NEWS

Stock Market Commission's chairman insists on IPO, SPO, circulation of securities of Ukrainian companies fully or partially in Ukraine

Ukrainian stocks surge Wed morning following Ukraine-U.S. talks in Jeddah

Finance Ministry raises market govt loan bond rates by 0.5 pp following 1 pp increase in accounting rate

Naftogaz and ORLEN agree on supply of 100 mcm of LNG as part of broad cooperation in this area

Ukraine's National Bank raises key policy rate from 14.5% to 15.5%

LATEST

Increase in NBU discount rate by 1 pp backed by 7 out of 11 Monetary Policy Committee members, four back 0.5 pp

Growth of capital investment in Ukraine was 35% in 2024 – statistics

Stock Market Commission's chairman insists on IPO, SPO, circulation of securities of Ukrainian companies fully or partially in Ukraine

MODUS X preparing to work on European market, allows entry into other markets – CEO

Butter exports to grow by third in March due to low purchasing power of Ukrainians - analysts

Since beginning of 2024/2025 MY, Ukraine exports over 31 mln tonnes of grain – Agrarian Ministry

Canada contributes CAD 70 mln to Ukraine Energy Support Fund – Energy Community

Ukraine's Stock Market Commission presents virtual asset taxation framework to finance committee of Ukraine's Parliament

Shmyhal, Austrian FM discuss aid to Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, economic cooperation between two countries

Some 30 projects within NEFCO Green Recovery Program for Ukraine completed

AD