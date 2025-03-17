Secretary of Council for Entrepreneurship Support to be advisor to President's Office head, Oschadbank board Dpty Chairman Katsion

Secretary of the Council for Entrepreneurship Support under martial law under the President of Ukraine will serve Advisor to the President's Office head and Deputy Chairman of the Board of Oschadbank, responsible for corporate business, Yuriy Katsion, a member of this council, President of Biopharma Plasma LLC Kostiantyn Yefymenko said.

"You have all already met Yuriy Katsion, who will become the secretary of the Council for Entrepreneurship Support, that together with the Department of Economics and Social Policy of the President's Office, can evaluate these responses and make decicions," Yefymenko said during the extended meeting of the Dialogue of Government and Business platform on Mondays, broadcasting online.

Before that, he called on business representatives to clearly formulate the issues that need to be addressed and bring them to the Council.

As reported, on February 10, Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak said the Council for Entrepreneurship Support under martial law, which was established a year ago with seven entrepreneurs, would be expanded and planned to create a secretariat to process business proposals.