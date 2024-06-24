Zelenskyy congratulates SBU's Special Operations Center 'A' on 30th anniversary

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated the fighters of the Center of Special Operations "A" of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) on the 30th anniversary of the unit's establishment.

"You are rightfully one of the best combat units in Ukraine, really indispensable. Your combat results had a positive impact on all the strategic battles of this war. I have no doubt that there will be even more successes of the SBU's Special Operations Center 'A'," he said on the Telegram channel on Monday.

The President emphasized that Ukraine needs the maximum devotion from each unit, and as accurate result as possible of each combat mission.

According to Zelensky, "we can and must return the combat initiative to Ukraine in this war. We are defending our home, our land, the life of the Ukrainian people. And we will definitely protect it."