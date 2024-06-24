Zelenskyy introduces new UDO head Oleksiy Morozov

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy introduced the new Head of the Department of State Protection (UDO), Colonel Oleksiy Morozov, to the staff of the Department.

"The main task of the new Head of the Department of State Protection, Colonel Oleksiy Morozov is to ensure that only patriotic specialists work in the institution, who link their fate only to Ukraine. No other options," he said on the Telegram channel on Monday.

In addition, the Department needs to modernize its structure and operations to meet the requirements of wartime, the President said.

"The new Head has carte blanche to make these changes. We need new approaches to working with personnel — without sovietism," Zelenskyy said.

He also emphasized that the Department must be cleared of all those who have not chosen Ukraine or who discredit the Department of State Protection.

"Your task is to ensure the security of the key institutions of our state. I thank everyone who fulfills this task with absolute integrity," Zelenskyy said.

The newly appointed Head of the Department thanked the President for his trust and noted that he would justify it with actions, not speeches.

Morozov also asked those present to support the transformation of the Department, including the implementation of the initiatives he will propose.

As reported, Zelenskyy signed a decree to appoint Morozov as UDO Head on June 21.