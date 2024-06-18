Facts

18:16 18.06.2024

Poroshenko recommends holding 2nd Peace Summit in New York within UN General Assembly

2 min read

The leader of the European Solidarity party, MP Petro Poroshenko, speaking from the rostrum of the Verkhovna Rada, said it would be advisable to hold the second Peace Summit in New York within the UN General Assembly, since this will increase the effectiveness of the summit, the political force said on its website on Tuesday.

According to him, to achieve the stated goals, it is necessary to attract the IAEA, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), as well as India, China and African states to the Peace Summit.

The politician said the goal of the Peace Summit "is very transparent and precisely supported by us, to unite the efforts of the collective West and the Global South around Zelenskyy's Peace Formula based on the UN Charter and international law." "The UN certainly needs to be present. In matters of food security, the FAO needs to be present. Of course, the IAEA needs to be present in matters of nuclear safety. And, surely for us, the critical are voices of China, India, Africa," Poroshenko said.

The politician also said he fully supports the position of the authorities that a second summit should be held immediately. "I strongly recommend that it be held in New York during the General Assembly and take a position that will ensure peace. We are striving for this," Poroshenko said.

As reported, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, at the end of the Peace Summit in Bürgenstock, expressed the opinion that the next Peace Summit for Ukraine could be organized before the U.S. presidential elections in November 2024. "It depends on the wishes of the host states of Ukraine and major powers," the head of the Swiss Foreign Ministry said.

Tags: #poroshenko #peace_summit #european #solidarity #un

MORE ABOUT

18:37 18.06.2024
Poroshenko recommends holding 2nd Peace Summit in New York within UN General Assembly

Poroshenko recommends holding 2nd Peace Summit in New York within UN General Assembly

16:02 18.06.2024
Stoltenberg: Peace Summit in Switzerland demonstrates broad international support for Ukraine

Stoltenberg: Peace Summit in Switzerland demonstrates broad international support for Ukraine

14:30 18.06.2024
Ukraine starts negotiations with countries expressing interest in holding 2nd Peace Summit – Zelenskyy

Ukraine starts negotiations with countries expressing interest in holding 2nd Peace Summit – Zelenskyy

14:15 18.06.2024
Zelenskyy thanks Bartholomew for joining communique of Peace Summit, says document remains open for signing

Zelenskyy thanks Bartholomew for joining communique of Peace Summit, says document remains open for signing

18:21 17.06.2024
Zelenskyy: We made right choice when included items on nuclear, food, humanitarian security to Peace Summit agenda

Zelenskyy: We made right choice when included items on nuclear, food, humanitarian security to Peace Summit agenda

17:58 17.06.2024
Zelenskyy: Negotiations in Istanbul in 2022 fail due to ultimatums from Russian side

Zelenskyy: Negotiations in Istanbul in 2022 fail due to ultimatums from Russian side

16:15 17.06.2024
Two countries withdraw their signatures in joint communique after Global Peace Summit in Switzerland

Two countries withdraw their signatures in joint communique after Global Peace Summit in Switzerland

13:43 17.06.2024
Duda: Ukraine has every right to defend its sovereignty in any way consistent with intl law

Duda: Ukraine has every right to defend its sovereignty in any way consistent with intl law

12:57 17.06.2024
Zelenskyy, President of Ghana instruct teams from both countries to begin work on ensuring food export to Ghana

Zelenskyy, President of Ghana instruct teams from both countries to begin work on ensuring food export to Ghana

12:25 17.06.2024
Scholz: Global security concerns do not justify invasion, let's look for road map

Scholz: Global security concerns do not justify invasion, let's look for road map

AD

HOT NEWS

Govt redirects UAH 238.3 mln to construction of fortifications in Kharkiv region

Ukraine starts negotiations with countries expressing interest in holding 2nd Peace Summit – Zelenskyy

SBU drones hit two oil depots in Rostov region – source

EU becomes observer of Intl Coalition for Return of Ukrainian Children – Borrell

Ukraine has to win this war to join NATO – White House

LATEST

Stoltenberg: We talking only about modernization, not about increasing number of nuclear weapons

Parliament adopts at 1st reading bills on traceability of water resources, attracting investment in fishing industry

Govt redirects UAH 238.3 mln to construction of fortifications in Kharkiv region

Shmyhal instructs Energy Ministry to conduct regular briefings on state of energy system

No legal obstacles to confiscation of Russian sovereign assets – Ministry of Justice

Verkhovna Rada greenlights financing of defense forces by local councils

First intergovernmental conferences between EU and Moldova, Ukraine to take place in Luxembourg on June 25

Kazakh oppositionist Aydos Sadykov attacked in Kyiv – source

Police launch investigation into murder attempt on Kazakh citizen in Kyiv

MPs summon Prosecutor General Kostin to Verkhovna Rada

AD
AD
AD
AD