Poroshenko recommends holding 2nd Peace Summit in New York within UN General Assembly

The leader of the European Solidarity party, MP Petro Poroshenko, speaking from the rostrum of the Verkhovna Rada, said it would be advisable to hold the second Peace Summit in New York within the UN General Assembly, since this will increase the effectiveness of the summit, the political force said on its website on Tuesday.

According to him, to achieve the stated goals, it is necessary to attract the IAEA, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), as well as India, China and African states to the Peace Summit.

The politician said the goal of the Peace Summit "is very transparent and precisely supported by us, to unite the efforts of the collective West and the Global South around Zelenskyy's Peace Formula based on the UN Charter and international law." "The UN certainly needs to be present. In matters of food security, the FAO needs to be present. Of course, the IAEA needs to be present in matters of nuclear safety. And, surely for us, the critical are voices of China, India, Africa," Poroshenko said.

The politician also said he fully supports the position of the authorities that a second summit should be held immediately. "I strongly recommend that it be held in New York during the General Assembly and take a position that will ensure peace. We are striving for this," Poroshenko said.

As reported, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, at the end of the Peace Summit in Bürgenstock, expressed the opinion that the next Peace Summit for Ukraine could be organized before the U.S. presidential elections in November 2024. "It depends on the wishes of the host states of Ukraine and major powers," the head of the Swiss Foreign Ministry said.