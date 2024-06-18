First intergovernmental conferences between EU and Moldova, Ukraine to take place in Luxembourg on June 25

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna had coordination phone talks with her Moldovan counterpart Cristina Gherasimov.

"The Deputy Prime Ministers discussed the preparations for the first intergovernmental conferences between the EU and Moldova and Ukraine due on June 25 in Luxembourg, as well as expectations from the next negotiation process," Stefanishyna's press service said Tuesday.

The parties also coordinated their positions regarding the next bilateral meetings with the European Commission within the framework of the legislation screening.