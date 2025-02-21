Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:48 21.02.2025

Ukrainian, Moldovan Interior Ministries strengthen cooperation in corruption prevention

1 min read
Ukrainian, Moldovan Interior Ministries strengthen cooperation in corruption prevention
Photo: https://t.me/mvs_ukraine/47013

The Ministries of Internal Affairs of Ukraine and Moldova have signed a memorandum on cooperation in corruption prevention, the department said.

"During the roundtable discussion, the parties discussed a number of issues related to migration policy, the fight against crime and support for Ukraine in wartime," the department said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

As noted, the parties also agreed to continue work on improving border control procedures and strengthening law enforcement cooperation.

Tags: #moldova #memorandum

