18:22 31.03.2025

Stefanishyna to European Commission: We expect decision to open first negotiating cluster to be made as soon as possible

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine, Minister of Justice of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna expects the earliest possible opening of the first negotiating cluster on Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

"I would like to conclude my speech by addressing the European Commission about Ukraine's readiness and determination to open the first negotiating clusters. We have a report from the European Commission, have prepared the roadmaps necessary for opening the first cluster, and have also developed other necessary documents. This was work at the national level: members of the Ukrainian parliament, government, civil society organizations, experts and all government services, including the judiciary, were involved in the process of preparing the country for the opening of the first cluster. We expect that the decision to open it will be made as soon as possible. And I hope for a merit-based approach for all enlargement countries," Stefanishyna was quoted by the press service of the Deputy Prime Minister as saying during a meeting between Ukraine and the European Commission in connection with the start of bilateral screening on negotiating section 10 Digital Transformation and Media.

As reported, the European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos hopes to open the first three clusters of negotiations between Ukraine and the EU on accession to the Union in the first half of this year - during Poland's presidency, and the remaining three - before December.

On March 20, Stefanishyna stated that Ukraine is ready to open negotiating clusters on joining the EU both sequentially and within the framework of one intergovernmental conference, depending on the progress of negotiations with the Hungarian side.

The EU procedure defines 35 negotiating sections-chapters. According to these sections, the European Commission first conducts an official screening of the compliance of Ukrainian legislation with EU law. Thirty-three out of the 35 negotiating sections are grouped into six thematic clusters, while chapters 34 Institutions and 35 Other issues will be considered separately.

The President and Prime Minister of Ukraine have stated the goal of completing the process of Ukraine's accession to the EU within approximately five years - by 2030.

Tags: #european_commission #stefanishyna

