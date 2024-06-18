Facts

11:46 18.06.2024

EU becomes observer of Intl Coalition for Return of Ukrainian Children – Borrell


The European Union has become an observer of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children Deported by the Russian Federation, head of EU diplomacy Josep Borrell said.

“In line with the discussions during the Summit on Peace in Ukraine, the EU became an observer of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children,” Borrell said on X.

He stressed that Russia Russia “must be held accountable for this heinous and inhumane crime.”

