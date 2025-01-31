Two more children successfully returned to Ukraine from temporarily occupied territory

As part of the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA, two more children, a brother and sister, were successfully returned from the temporarily occupied territory, Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said.

"Inna and Anton's hometown was occupied back in 2014. The children were raised by their grandmother, their father died, and their mother was deprived of parental rights. After the start of a full-scale invasion, the grandmother decided that they needed to leave their hometown, where it was becoming increasingly dangerous," he said in his Telegram channel on Friday.

He said the family, unable to immediately get to the territory controlled by Ukraine, went to relatives in Russia.

"However, they continued to look for a way to return to their homeland, where their uncle was waiting for the children. Today, the children are finally home, in their native country," the President's Office head said.

Yermak expressed gratitude to the partners of the Ukrainian Network for Children's Rights and all involved structures for their active participation in implementing the president's task, returning Ukrainian children home.