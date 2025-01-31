Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:11 31.01.2025

Two more children successfully returned to Ukraine from temporarily occupied territory

1 min read

As part of the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA, two more children, a brother and sister, were successfully returned from the temporarily occupied territory, Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said.

"Inna and Anton's hometown was occupied back in 2014. The children were raised by their grandmother, their father died, and their mother was deprived of parental rights. After the start of a full-scale invasion, the grandmother decided that they needed to leave their hometown, where it was becoming increasingly dangerous," he said in his Telegram channel on Friday.

He said the family, unable to immediately get to the territory controlled by Ukraine, went to relatives in Russia.

"However, they continued to look for a way to return to their homeland, where their uncle was waiting for the children. Today, the children are finally home, in their native country," the President's Office head said.

Yermak expressed gratitude to the partners of the Ukrainian Network for Children's Rights and all involved structures for their active participation in implementing the president's task, returning Ukrainian children home.

Tags: #return #children

MORE ABOUT

14:57 08.05.2025
European Parliament adopts resolution on return of Ukrainian children

European Parliament adopts resolution on return of Ukrainian children

16:42 02.05.2025
Ukraine returns six more children to controlled territory

Ukraine returns six more children to controlled territory

15:47 25.04.2025
Austrian Parliament adopts resolution in support of return of Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russia – Yermak

Austrian Parliament adopts resolution in support of return of Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russia – Yermak

13:34 25.04.2025
Already 622 children died in Ukraine as result of Russian armed aggression

Already 622 children died in Ukraine as result of Russian armed aggression

13:24 22.04.2025
Two children injured in Russian bombing in Zaporizhia – authorities

Two children injured in Russian bombing in Zaporizhia – authorities

21:02 16.04.2025
Costa: I'm joining BringKidsBack initiative to demand safe return of Ukrainian children

Costa: I'm joining BringKidsBack initiative to demand safe return of Ukrainian children

20:48 15.04.2025
Russia uses pseudo-charitable funds to disrupt process of returning Ukrainian children – ombudsman

Russia uses pseudo-charitable funds to disrupt process of returning Ukrainian children – ombudsman

18:44 03.04.2025
Zelenskyy admits that return of some territories possible through diplomatic means

Zelenskyy admits that return of some territories possible through diplomatic means

16:08 03.04.2025
Some 1.6 mln Ukrainian children live in territories occupied by Russia

Some 1.6 mln Ukrainian children live in territories occupied by Russia

10:17 03.04.2025
Another 11 children returned from the temporarily occupied territories, Russia

Another 11 children returned from the temporarily occupied territories, Russia

HOT NEWS

American Robert Prevost becomes new Pope

Zelenskyy discusses cooperation prospects with Merz

Agreement with USA will become strong basis for economic and security cooperation – Zelenskyy

Cardinals elect new Pope at conclave

EU to allocate EUR 1 bln for Ukraine's defense industry on Fri

LATEST

Kallas announces EU political decision on creation of tribunal for crimes of Russia’s aggression

Poroshenko: Ratification of agreement is attempt to overcome crisis in relations between Ukraine and USA

American Robert Prevost becomes new Pope

Zelenskyy discusses cooperation prospects with Merz

Agreement with USA will become strong basis for economic and security cooperation – Zelenskyy

Cardinals elect new Pope at conclave

EU to allocate EUR 1 bln for Ukraine's defense industry on Fri

Zelenskyy, von der Leyen discuss further steps for Ukraine's accession into European Union

Trump says he will talk to Zelenskyy, USA appreciates Rada ratification of fossil fuel deal

As of 16:00, more clashes recorded on front than in previous days

AD
AD