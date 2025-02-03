Yermak confirms 12 children returned to Ukraine from occupation

Twelve children have been returned to Ukraine, Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said.

"Within the framework of the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA, we managed to return home twelve children who were under pressure from the Russian occupation," he said in Telegram channel on Monday.

According to him, among those rescued are children who have endured difficult trials: a 16-year-old girl who lost her mother due to the negligence of occupation medicine, a 17-year-old teenager who was issued a summons to the Russian army, children who were subjected to attempts at Russification through "educational camps" and an eight-year-old girl who was tried to be taken away from her father because of her refusal to receive Russian citizenship.