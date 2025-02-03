Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:45 03.02.2025

Yermak confirms 12 children returned to Ukraine from occupation

1 min read
Yermak confirms 12 children returned to Ukraine from occupation

Twelve children have been returned to Ukraine, Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said.

"Within the framework of the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA, we managed to return home twelve children who were under pressure from the Russian occupation," he said in Telegram channel on Monday.

According to him, among those rescued are children who have endured difficult trials: a 16-year-old girl who lost her mother due to the negligence of occupation medicine, a 17-year-old teenager who was issued a summons to the Russian army, children who were subjected to attempts at Russification through "educational camps" and an eight-year-old girl who was tried to be taken away from her father because of her refusal to receive Russian citizenship.

Tags: #return #children

MORE ABOUT

17:30 09.05.2025
Nine more children returned to Ukraine from temporarily occupied territories

Nine more children returned to Ukraine from temporarily occupied territories

14:57 08.05.2025
European Parliament adopts resolution on return of Ukrainian children

European Parliament adopts resolution on return of Ukrainian children

16:42 02.05.2025
Ukraine returns six more children to controlled territory

Ukraine returns six more children to controlled territory

15:47 25.04.2025
Austrian Parliament adopts resolution in support of return of Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russia – Yermak

Austrian Parliament adopts resolution in support of return of Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russia – Yermak

13:34 25.04.2025
Already 622 children died in Ukraine as result of Russian armed aggression

Already 622 children died in Ukraine as result of Russian armed aggression

13:24 22.04.2025
Two children injured in Russian bombing in Zaporizhia – authorities

Two children injured in Russian bombing in Zaporizhia – authorities

21:02 16.04.2025
Costa: I'm joining BringKidsBack initiative to demand safe return of Ukrainian children

Costa: I'm joining BringKidsBack initiative to demand safe return of Ukrainian children

20:48 15.04.2025
Russia uses pseudo-charitable funds to disrupt process of returning Ukrainian children – ombudsman

Russia uses pseudo-charitable funds to disrupt process of returning Ukrainian children – ombudsman

18:44 03.04.2025
Zelenskyy admits that return of some territories possible through diplomatic means

Zelenskyy admits that return of some territories possible through diplomatic means

16:08 03.04.2025
Some 1.6 mln Ukrainian children live in territories occupied by Russia

Some 1.6 mln Ukrainian children live in territories occupied by Russia

HOT NEWS

Starmer: Necessary to expand AFU capabilities, strengthen them, peacekeeping mandate will depend on capabilities and needs

Ukraine receives no official proposals to create buffer zone - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Key elements of security – Armed Forces of Ukraine and support contingent

Zelenskyy: Aid to Ukraine from US coming, intelligence data sharing not stopped, I hope for strengthening sanctions against Russia

Ukraine and Coalition of the Willing demand ceasefire from Russia for 30 days from Monday, otherwise sanctions – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Sullivan responds to criticism of insufficient support for Ukraine under Biden, stresses that real peace is through force

Starmer: Necessary to expand AFU capabilities, strengthen them, peacekeeping mandate will depend on capabilities and needs

Ukraine receives no official proposals to create buffer zone - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Key elements of security – Armed Forces of Ukraine and support contingent

Zelenskyy: Aid to Ukraine from US coming, intelligence data sharing not stopped, I hope for strengthening sanctions against Russia

Ukraine and Coalition of the Willing demand ceasefire from Russia for 30 days from Monday, otherwise sanctions – Zelenskyy

More than 20 leaders of Coalition of the Willing take part in talks on calling for 30-day ceasefire

Coalition of the Willing ready to discuss technical implementation of ceasefire

Rubio and Wadephul discuss ending war in Ukraine – US Department of State

Special Operations Forces receive FPV drones and mobile complexes - Poroshenko transfers aid worth UAH 30 mln

AD
AD