Ukraine returns eight more children from occupied Crimea

As part of the initiative of the President of Ukraine, Bring Kids Back UA, managed to bring home eight more Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied Crimea, Daria Zarivna, advisor to the head of the President's Office and Chief Operating Officer of Bring Kids Back UA, said on Thursday.

"Their story is an example of the systemic cruelty of the occupiers: children were forcibly taken from their mother during their stay in the hospital, forcing her to send them to an orphanage under threats. At the institution, children were bullied, forced to participate in propaganda events and militaristic circles, where they were taught how to use weapons and prepared for war. All this is part of the Russian policy aimed at destroying the Ukrainian identity," Zarivna wrote on the Telegram channel.

She thanked Save Ukraine for its assistance in organizing the rescue mission.

"Every child saved is our small victory, but tens of thousands of children are still enslaved by the Russian Federation. We will not stop until all our children are at home," said Zarivna.