Number of injured in enemy strike against Poltava district rises to twelve, incl two children – regional authorities

The number of people injured as a result of an enemy missile strike against the civilian infrastructure in the Poltava district increased to twelve, including two children, Head of Poltava Regional Military Administration Pylyp Pronin has said.

"The number of those injured increased to twelve, including two children. Three people were hospitalized," he said on the Telegram channel on Monday.

As reported earlier, Russia inflicted a strike on the civilian infrastructure in the Poltava district on Monday. Several apartment buildings were damaged as a result of the attack.