Mayor of Latvian city Ogre injured in Russian shelling in Ukraine

Ogre Municipal Council Chairman Egils Helmanis was injured in Ukraine as a result of Russian shelling, municipality representative Patriks Griva told Latvijas Sabiedriskais medijs (LSM.lv).

Griva also noted that Helmanis is currently on a business trip, where, together with like-minded people, he is delivering necessary vehicles and other assistance to the Ukrainian armed forces.

"Such trips are regularly on the mayor's agenda, even since 2022, since the very beginning of the war, a significant number of cars have been donated and brought every few months, this time about 20 cars," Griva said.

According to LSM, Helmanis' health is stable.

Details about the shelling and the location of the incident are unknown, since the route the humanitarian aid truck was traveling is kept secret, and "each of these trips is associated with danger."

There is also no more precise information about the injuries.