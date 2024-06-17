Zelenskyy about peace summit: We manage to avoid one of most terrible things, namely division of world into opposing camps

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that holding the first inaugural Peace Summit, which could be the first step towards a just end to Russia's war against Ukraine, made it possible to avoid dividing the world into opposing camps, since representatives of all continents are present at it.

Addressing the participants of the first plenary session of the Peace Summit, Zelenskyy said that "we must stop this war. Based on the UN Charter, respect for international law, the just interests of the Ukrainian people, and the idea of the undeniable value of human life – life, not war."

"Now we will focus on three points – on what is useful to everyone in the world – without exception. The first point is radiation and nuclear safety. The second is food security. The third is the release of prisoners and deportees, adults and children, military and civilians whose lives have been broken by war," he said.

"In the process of working on them we can reach an agreement and create an action plan for each point of the Peace Formula. Therefore, this inaugural Peace Summit includes three panels where each participating country can show its leadership," the President noted, calling on participants to be as active as possible.

Zelenskyy also said that he was proud that all parts of the world and all continents were represented at the Peace Summit.

"We have managed to avoid one of the most terrible things, namely, the division of the world into opposing blocs. Here, there are representatives from Latin America, Africa, Europe, Middle East and Asia, the Pacific, North America, and religious leaders… One hundred and one participants! And no one has the privilege of deciding for another," the head of state said.

"This is true multipolarity – when each political pole of the Earth is represented and has its own influence in solving a globally important issue," Zelenskyy said.

"Every nation that is not represented now and that shares the same values of the UN Charter in deed and word, will be able to join our work in the next stages," he said.

"The Peace Formula encourages all the powers of the world to think about ending the war and to propose how to end it, and therefore the very idea of war – has already lost. Putin should switch from the language of ultimatums to the language of the world majority, which wants a just peace," the president said.