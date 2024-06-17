Facts

10:35 17.06.2024

Zelenskyy: At first Peace Summit, we must decide how to achieve just peace, so at second we can record real end of war

2 min read
Photo: Website of the President of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that participants in the first inaugural Peace Summit need to decide how and what concrete steps should achieve a just peace for Ukraine in order to record a real end to the war at the second Peace Summit.

As he emphasized, the Peace Summit can really prove that the return of security to Ukraine and the European continent is quite possible. "We will work out the steps with you," Zelenskyy said, addressing the participants of the first plenary session of the Peace Summit.

Secondly, he said, the Peace Summit could provide a real step-by-step plan for achieving peace from nuclear and food security, from the release of prisoners and deportees to a complete end to the war without the threat of it rekindling. "I believe it is possible," the president said.

Thirdly, Zelenskyy noted, "there is no need to reinvent the wheel when the UN Charter already defines the foundations of peace and normal coexistence of peoples."

"So, we just have to return to them. And for this purpose, we need to decide how countries will cooperate, who will be co-leaders, in order to fix and implement an action plan. These are absolutely clear and achievable goals," he said.

The head of state also noted that now there is no Russia here (at the Summit). "Why? Because if Russia was interested in peace, there would be no war," he said.

"We must decide together what a just peace means for the world and how it can be achieved in a truly lasting way. The UN Charter is the basis for us. And then, when the action plan is on the table, agreed by all, and transparent for the peoples, – then it will be communicated to the representatives of Russia. And so that at the Second Peace Summit we can fix the real end of the war. Now we are starting this path. Together, we must prove that the united world is a world of peace, a world that knows how to act correctly," Zelenskyy concluded.

Tags: #zelenskyy #peace_summit

