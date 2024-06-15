Facts

16:08 15.06.2024

We are ready for any ideas on establishing peace from countries that respect our sovereignty, territorial integrity – Yermak

We are ready for any ideas on establishing peace from countries that respect our sovereignty, territorial integrity – Yermak

Ukraine is ready to consider proposals on the Peace Formula made by all countries that respect its independence and territorial integrity, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has said.

"We think it is absolutely fair that exactly our Formula, the Formula of President [of Ukraine Volodymyr] Zelenskyy, is takes as a basis, because the war and aggression are against Ukraine. This is fair… But we emphasize and always say that our position is very clear: we are open to any proposals, ideas of all countries that respect our independence, territorial integrity, our sovereignty," he said on the national telethon on Saturday, when asked whether there is a possibility of considering an alternative peace plan, in particular China's one, and holding an alternative Summit.

"We want it to be a joint plan supported by the majority of countries of the world," Yermak said.

"As for participation of the countries which are not present here today, President Zelenskyy very clearly said about this [during a meeting] with Biden: if our principles coincide, for example, with China, this dialogue will definitely begin and China will join in this process," he said, adding that "if it is about some other principles, then we have nothing to discuss."

At the same time, Yermak told reporters before the beginning of the Summit that a joint peace plan will be presented to a Russian representative at the next summit.

"When this joint plan is ready, we will seek an opportunity to present this plan to a representative of Russia. We think this could be done at the second summit," he said.

