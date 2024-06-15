TELEGRAM CHANNELS REPORT EXPLOSIONS IN MYRHOROD, AIR RAID ALERT ANNOUNCED
EU ambassadors agree in principle on negotiating frameworks for Ukraine's accession to EU, first intergovernmental conferences due on June 25 – Belgian presidency
G7 countries to allocate $50 bln in additional funding to Ukraine from income from Russia's frozen assets without prejudice to other contributions – communiqué
Document on EU accession talks with Ukraine includes Hungary's conditions on national minorities' rights – Szijjártó
Shmyhal comments on G7 decision to seize Russian assets, payment of compensations for damage caused to Ukraine
Since midnight, 71 clashes noticed at front, 36 killed in Kurakhiv direction, 60 occupiers wounded – AFU General Staff
