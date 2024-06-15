Facts

12:15 15.06.2024

TELEGRAM CHANNELS REPORT EXPLOSIONS IN MYRHOROD, AIR RAID ALERT ANNOUNCED

1 min read

TELEGRAM CHANNELS REPORT EXPLOSIONS IN MYRHOROD, AIR RAID ALERT ANNOUNCED

Tags: #myrhorod #explosions

MORE ABOUT

09:15 12.06.2024
EXPLOSIONS HEARD IN DNIPRO – TELEGRAM CHANNELS

EXPLOSIONS HEARD IN DNIPRO – TELEGRAM CHANNELS

14:36 24.05.2024
EXPLOSIONS HEARD IN KROPYVNYTSKYI - TELEGRAM CHANNELS

EXPLOSIONS HEARD IN KROPYVNYTSKYI - TELEGRAM CHANNELS

17:03 23.03.2024
In Melitopol, as result of explosions, occupiers, their equipment destroyed – Intelligence Agency

In Melitopol, as result of explosions, occupiers, their equipment destroyed – Intelligence Agency

19:51 04.10.2023
Invaders shelling Kherson, explosions heard – region’s head

Invaders shelling Kherson, explosions heard – region’s head

12:49 29.09.2023
SBI exposes entire top officials, employees of Russian special services involved in sabotage at military warehouses in Ukraine, EU, starting in 2014

SBI exposes entire top officials, employees of Russian special services involved in sabotage at military warehouses in Ukraine, EU, starting in 2014

16:51 23.09.2023
Explosions heard in Dniprovsky district of Kherson – administration head

Explosions heard in Dniprovsky district of Kherson – administration head

17:11 20.09.2023
Ukrainian intelligence about explosions in Crimea: AFU General Staff to announce details very soon

Ukrainian intelligence about explosions in Crimea: AFU General Staff to announce details very soon

20:40 08.09.2023
Explosions at Russian 'polling station' in Berdiansk organized by SBU – source

Explosions at Russian 'polling station' in Berdiansk organized by SBU – source

14:45 10.08.2023
Yusov on explosions in Moscow: There are consequences of Russian invasion of Ukraine, we working further

Yusov on explosions in Moscow: There are consequences of Russian invasion of Ukraine, we working further

09:28 31.07.2023
Explosions in Kryvy Rih reported – local authorities

Explosions in Kryvy Rih reported – local authorities

AD

HOT NEWS

AFU destroy 1,090 occupiers over past 24 hours – General Staff

EU ambassadors agree in principle on negotiating frameworks for Ukraine's accession to EU, first intergovernmental conferences due on June 25 – Belgian presidency

G7 countries to allocate $50 bln in additional funding to Ukraine from income from Russia's frozen assets without prejudice to other contributions – communiqué

Switzerland govt: 100 delegations to take part in Peace Summit, incl 57 heads of state, govt

Zelenskyy arrives in Switzerland to participate in Global Peace Summit

LATEST

Document on EU accession talks with Ukraine includes Hungary's conditions on national minorities' rights – Szijjártó

Artillery ammo procured on Czech initiative already arriving in Ukraine – Czech FM

AFU destroy 1,090 occupiers over past 24 hours – General Staff

Russia uses 3,200-3,500 guided air bombs per month to intimidate people – Zelenskyy

Shmyhal comments on G7 decision to seize Russian assets, payment of compensations for damage caused to Ukraine

Austin: Putin is in no position to make demands of Ukraine for peace

EU ambassadors agree in principle on negotiating frameworks for Ukraine's accession to EU, first intergovernmental conferences due on June 25 – Belgian presidency

G7 calls on China to put pressure on Russia to stop its aggression against Ukraine – communiqué

Since midnight, 71 clashes noticed at front, 36 killed in Kurakhiv direction, 60 occupiers wounded – AFU General Staff

Content of Putin's 'peace proposals' is extremely offensive to intl law – Podoliak

AD
AD
AD
AD