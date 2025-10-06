IAEA reports rounds of explosions near Zaporizhia NPP site perimeter

Observers from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported hearing several rounds of explosions approximately 1.25 kilometers from the site perimeter of Zaporizhia nuclear power plant (NPP) in the occupied town of Enerhodar of Zaporizhia region.

"IAEA team at ZNPP today heard several rounds of incoming and outgoing shelling from near site. ZNPP said two rounds struck 1.25km from site perimeter," the IAEA said in a statement on the X social platform on Monday.

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said that shelling adds to nuclear safety risks at Zaporizhia NPP, which has had no off-site power for nearly two weeks.

As reported, Grossi continues to discuss with Ukraine and Russia detailed proposals for restoring external power supply to Zaporizhia NPP, which has relied on backup power supply for the past ten days