Myrhorod Mineral Water Plant IDS Ukraine provides autonomous power supply for nine educational institutions in Myrhorod

PrJSC Myrhorod Mineral Water Plant, one of the largest producers of bottled water and beverages in Ukraine, IDS Ukraine, has implemented a project to ensure energy independence for nine schools and kindergartens in Myrhorod, the company's press service reported.

According to the release, the community received modern autonomous power supply systems - hybrid inverters and batteries, which guarantee continuous educational processes even in the event of power outages. The company's total investment amounted to over UAH 4 million.

"Myrhorod is our home. We live here, our colleagues work here, our children study here. Myrhorod Mineral Water Plant is always a reliable support for the community, and not only as a large taxpayer and employer. We are taking another partnership step - we are providing nine educational institutions with modern autonomous power supply systems. This is our support for stable learning and safety of hundreds of children and teachers. No blackout will prevent them from gaining knowledge - this is our social investment in the future of children," emphasized director of Myrhorod Mineral Water Plant Kostiantyn Kriazhev.

The implementation of the project to ensure the energy independence of the educational infrastructure of Myrhorod started in February 2025. Over the course of seven months, the community and Myrhorod Mineral Water Plant jointly identified schools and kindergartens, conducted their technical audit, and selected the optimal solutions to ensure uninterrupted power supply. IDS Ukraine and Myrhorod Mineral Water Plant took on the financing and full technical support of the project - purchase, delivery, installation and configuration of hybrid inverters and battery packs.

Thanks to this cooperation, Myrhorod became one of the first communities in Ukraine to comprehensively address the issue of energy independence of educational infrastructure.

"IDS Ukraine is a reliable support for communities and Ukrainians where our enterprises are present. The project in Myrhorod is an example of how big business is able to support sustainable development and create conditions for the younger generation. We invest in the sustainability of education - this is the foundation of a strong country," commented Marko Tkachuk, CEO of IDS Ukraine, on the completion of the project.

The company recalled that ensuring the energy independence of Myrhorod's educational infrastructure is taking place in parallel with IDS Ukraine's investments in its own energy independence. The solar station with a nominal capacity of 1.4 MW built at Myrhorod Mineral Water Plant ensures the sustainable operation of the enterprise and provides additional energy capacity for the community.