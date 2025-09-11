Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:43 11.09.2025

Foxtrot opens renovated store in Myrhorod

The omnichannel tech retailer Foxtrot opened a renovated store in Myrhorod (Poltava region) on Thursday, its press service reported.

According to the report, the store's area has expanded to 554 sq m from 433 sq m, which made it possible to increase the assortment and add 13 brand zones of technology manufacturers.

The store has also improved accessibility: the checkout area for visitors in wheelchairs has been lowered, crutch holders have been installed, and comfortable movement of customers with baby strollers has been ensured. An online sign language translator service is also available for customers with hearing impairments.

Foxtrot is one of the largest omnichannel retail chains in Ukraine in terms of the number of stores and sales volumes of electronics and household appliances. As of early September 2025, the company operates 127 stores operating in 68 cities, the online platform Foxtrot.ua and the eponymous mobile application.

According to YouControl, the revenue of FTD-Retail LLC (Kyiv), which develops the network, amounted to UAH 14.883 billion in 2024, which is 17.6% more than in 2023. Net profit is UAH 6.721 million against UAH 314.436 million.

The founders of the omnichannel retailer Foxtrot are Ukrainian businessmen Hennadiy Vykhodtsev and Valeriy Makovetsky.

Tags: #foxtrot #myrhorod #opened

