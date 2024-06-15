Facts

11:57 15.06.2024

Russia uses 3,200-3,500 guided air bombs per month to intimidate people – Zelenskyy

The Russian occupation forces are trying to intimidate Ukrainians by using guided air bombs for strikes, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with an Italian TV channel Sky TG24.

"Russia uses 3,200-3,500 guided air bombs per month exclusively against the civilian population, the civilian infrastructure. So that people get scared and run away from some cities, from some communities, so that Russia can occupy these villages and cities. This is the main target. Hitler did the same things – the carpet bombing. All the same, using the same methods," he said.

According to the head of state, Putin's operation to conquer Kharkiv failed.

"Our guys have stabilized the situation," he said.

At the same time, Zelenskyy admitted that the time of waiting for the U.S. Congress' decision on the military aid to Ukraine was difficult.

"It was uneasy. We expected a positive vote by the U.S. Congress. We waited for eight months. It was very difficult," he said.

"We will hope that the assistance, which was approved during the vote, will reach Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

