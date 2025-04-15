Zelenskyy calls meetings of Ukrainian, US technical teams on minerals agreement positive

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the meetings of the technical teams of Ukraine and the United States regarding the agreement on minerals positive and announced new meetings.

"This was a meeting of the technical team, and meetings at this level in various formats — both offline and online — will continue throughout this week. After all these consultations, when the teams are ready, they will show what they have worked on," Zelenskyy said at a press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Odesa.

"So far, both sides have concluded the meetings positively," he said.

It was previously reported that last Friday, April 11, technical consultations on the minerals agreement were held in Washington, during which the Ukrainian delegation presented the proposals prepared by Kyiv to the U.S. side.