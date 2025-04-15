Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:16 15.04.2025

Zelenskyy invites Trump to visit Ukraine ahead of 'peace plan'

1 min read
Zelenskyy invites Trump to visit Ukraine ahead of 'peace plan'
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/news/all

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has invited his American counterpart Donald Trump to visit Ukraine before adopting a "peace plan."

"Come, look, and then let's move with a plan on how to finish the war. You will understand with whom you have a deal. You will understand what Putin did," he said in an interview with CBS.

The President stressed that he respects Trump's position."But, please, before any kind of decisions, any kind of plans for negotiations, come to see the people, civilians, warriors, hospitals, churches, children destroyed or dead."

Earlier, Zelenskyy noted the lack of sufficient pressure on Russia, but thanked European leaders for their support of Ukraine in the wake of the ballistic missile strike on Sumy.

As reported, Russia struck the center of Sumy with two ballistic missiles on Sunday. The death toll has risen to 34, and the wounded to 117. Among the victims and wounded are children, two of whom died and 15 of whom were injured.

Tags: #zelenskyy #trump

MORE ABOUT

20:52 14.04.2025
Security contingent meetings scheduled for this week – Zelenskyy

Security contingent meetings scheduled for this week – Zelenskyy

20:42 14.04.2025
Zelenskyy invites Trump to visit Ukraine ahead of 'peace plan'

Zelenskyy invites Trump to visit Ukraine ahead of 'peace plan'

20:16 14.04.2025
Zelenskyy congratulates Ecuadorian president on re-election

Zelenskyy congratulates Ecuadorian president on re-election

20:06 14.04.2025
Trump: War between Russia and Ukraine is Biden’s war

Trump: War between Russia and Ukraine is Biden’s war

15:52 14.04.2025
Zelenskyy on possibility of world war due to Russian aggression: Threat is real

Zelenskyy on possibility of world war due to Russian aggression: Threat is real

14:38 14.04.2025
Zelenskyy: Russia drops 2,800 bombs, launches more than 1,400 drones, about 60 rockets against Ukraine in April

Zelenskyy: Russia drops 2,800 bombs, launches more than 1,400 drones, about 60 rockets against Ukraine in April

09:14 14.04.2025
Trump reacts to Russian strike on Sumy

Trump reacts to Russian strike on Sumy

17:10 12.04.2025
Zelenskyy holds meeting in Kryvyi Rih on strengthening air defense, the region subjected to 2,100 strikes since year start

Zelenskyy holds meeting in Kryvyi Rih on strengthening air defense, the region subjected to 2,100 strikes since year start

19:52 11.04.2025
Zelenskyy visits wounded soldiers in Dnipropetrovsk region, presents them with state awards

Zelenskyy visits wounded soldiers in Dnipropetrovsk region, presents them with state awards

19:16 11.04.2025
Zelensky: We have info that at least several hundred Chinese citizens fighting as part of Russian occupation forces

Zelensky: We have info that at least several hundred Chinese citizens fighting as part of Russian occupation forces

HOT NEWS

National Guard creates two corps headed by commanders of Azov and Khartiia

Peace agreement concerns so-called five territories – Witkoff

Center for Countering Disinformation denies disinformation about 4,800 soldiers from other countries killed in Kursk region

Ammunition depot in Kursk hit – Center for Countering Disinformation

Merz preparing to visit Ukraine – media

LATEST

'Golden eggs' case: HACC remands ex-Defense Ministry official Khmelnytsky to overnight house arrest

Rada supports bill canceling special pensions for prosecutors

Wars in Ukraine, Middle East cannot be ended with commercial deals – MPSirko

AFU units remain active in Russia’s Belgorod region – MP Kostenko

Chernotytsky elected to board chairman of Suspilne for 4 more years

USA blocks G7 statement condemning Russian missile strike on Sumy – media

Foreign partners note approach of Ukrainian military education to NATO standards – Defense Ministry

Ukrainian Red Cross participates in regional command and staff exercises

National Guard creates two corps headed by commanders of Azov and Khartiia

Peace agreement concerns so-called five territories – Witkoff

AD
AD