19:02 14.06.2024

Zelenskyy arrives in Switzerland to participate in Global Peace Summit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Switzerland, where he will take part in the Global Peace Summit.

"There are two days ahead of active work with countries from all over the world, with different peoples, who, however, are united by a common goal – to bring a fair and lasting peace for Ukraine closer," Zelenskyy said in his Telegram channel.

He said the Peace Summit would allow the global majority to take concrete steps in areas that are important to everyone in the world: nuclear and food security, the return of prisoners of war and all deportees, including deported Ukrainian children.

"As a responsible global majority, we must make every effort to put an end to wars, aggressions and colonial occupations and make their repetition impossible. I am confident that all the people of the world want a just peace and respect for every nation. That is why the format of the Summit provides for the opportunity for every nation to demonstrate its leadership in achieving common goals. The voice of a responsible global majority can bring peace closer and restore the full force of the UN Charter," the president said.

In total, about 100 countries and international organizations will take part in the Peace Summit.

"I am grateful to everyone who decided to join and demonstrate global leadership and dedication to peace, international law and the UN Charter," the president said.

