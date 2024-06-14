Zelenskyy discusses preparations for Global Peace Summit with Trudeau

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Puglia (Italy).

“I had a meaningful meeting with Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. I am grateful to Canada for its defense assistance and preparation of future packages, including medevacs and other armored vehicles. We discussed the security situation, defense cooperation, and preparations for the NATO Washington Summit,” he said on his Telegram channel.

The head of state noted that during their talk the key focus was on “preparations for the Global Peace Summit and its expected outcomes.” In particular, Zelenskyy thanked Justin Trudeau for supporting the Ukrainian Peace Formula and efforts to attract other countries, primarily the Global South, to participate in the Summit.

“Additionally, we discussed the practical work of the International Coalition for the Return of Forcibly Displaced Ukrainian Children, where Canada is an initiator and co-leader,” Zelenskyy added.